This Halloween weekend the Geyer Performing Arts Center will be full of “Misery."
“My grandma bought me my first Stephen King novel, 'Carrie,' when I was about 11 years old -- way before I should have been reading his stuff -- and I was hooked,” said Tyler Handford, the director of the upcoming stage play of “Misery."
“My love for his (King's) work has been a constant throughout my life, so this has been huge dream come true for me," Hanford said.
“Misery” is the story of novelist Paul Sheldon, who is injured in a car crash and rescued and cared for by former nurse Annie Wilkes, in her remote cabin. Annie tells Paul she is his "number one fan," but he quickly learns that her devotion to him also has a dark and dangerous side.
King's novel was turned into a movie starring James Caan as Sheldon and Kathy Bates as Wilkes. Handford said it was then turned into a 2015 Broadway production starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf in the lead roles.
“As far as I know, we are one of the first community theater groups to produce the new version,” Handford said, adding that the stage show rings more true to the movie than the novel. “The book also stops along the way a few times to give back story for the characters, whereas the play is like a roller-coaster ride through the story.
He added that the show flows incredibly fast with very few scenes along the way to explain Annie’s motivation. Much like Paul Sheldon in the show, the audience is always at the mercy of Annie’s whims, Handford said.
The performers for the show include Meg Baker (Annie), Craig Soich (Paul) and William S. White, who plays the role of Buster, the local sheriff investigating Paul's disappearance.
“People are going to love the performances,” Handford said. “I’ve gotten chills at rehearsals because there are moments where I’ve forgotten I’m watching dear, sweet Meg, and I start to fear for her sanity, and for Craig’s safety.”
“It’s a very emotionally and physically demanding show for both of them, and I couldn’t have asked for two more dedicated actors," he said.
Handford said the biggest challenge of the show was the set necessary to tell the story.
“The set is massive,” he said. “It’s one of the largest and most complicated sets I’ve ever built.”
He said the script calls for a rotating stage that shows three separate locations without stopping the action -- something that's commonplace on Broadway, but not so much at the Geyer.
“Figuring it out and building it was a challenge, but the reward of watching the set turn and change rooms is a beautiful thing to see in person,” Handford said. “It’s almost like watching a movie when the camera pans across multiple rooms of a house.”
The other impressive thing abut the show, said Handford, will be the amount of work and detail that was put into the special effects and gore.
“I can assure you, nobody will walk away from this show without feeling a little grossed out at some pivotal moments,” he said. “I mean, it’s Stephen King’s 'Misery;' it’s no secret what the audience is coming to see, so we are trying as hard as we can to deliver.”
He added that the show is not for kids, so anyone attending under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
“Misery” will run from Oct. 28 to 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. at the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Tickets are $12.
For more information and to order tickets, visit www.geyerpac.com
