Stand-up comic Steven Wright’s performance at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg has been rescheduled from Saturday, Jan. 29 to Friday, Sept. 9.
Tickets purchased for the Saturday show will be honored in September.
Those unable to attend the new performance date can contact the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. Feb. 4 for additional information. If the ticket was purchased from The Palace, the box office number is 724-836-8000 and the email is boxoffice@wctrust.net.
After Feb. 4, tickets bought for the original date will be valid for the Sept. 9 show.
