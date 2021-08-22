The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) recently awarded seven charities a total of $41,400 through the Strawberry Patch Fund.
The fund was created last year through an estate gift. This Donor Designated Fund will support the following charities in perpetuity: Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County; Domestic Violence Services of SWPA; Fayette Friends of Animals; Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Fayette, Inc.; Mount Macrina Manor; St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School; and Uniontown Public Library.
“Making a legacy gift to CFFC reflects a donor’s ongoing commitment to the charities and causes they care about the most. We are honored to carry out the wishes of donors in this way,” said Renee M. Couser, Executive Director of CFFC.
Andrea Hibbs, executive director of Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County, said, “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of this donor and grateful for this annual award. Crime Victims’ Center is using some of the funds to support our 24-hour crisis hotline service, and we also plan to provide additional outreach for our underserved/unserved areas of Fayette County with this funding.”
Lori Coffman, Board President of Fayette Friends of Animals, said, “Fayette Friends of Animals is eternally grateful for every donation we receive since our operational expenses are paid for in large part by donations from animal lovers within our community. Gifts like the annual grant from the Strawberry Patch Fund will be hugely beneficial with the upkeep of our aging building.”
Contact Renee Couser at 724-437-8600 x1 to learn more about making a lasting impact through philanthropy.
