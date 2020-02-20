The 18th annual Scholastic Art and Writing Awards of Southwestern Pennsylvania will honor students from Fayette, Greene and Washington counties in a ceremony at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at California University’s Steele Auditorium.
Janice Hatfield, co-director and founder of the Southwestern Pennsylvania chapter, explained the ceremony will be preceded by a reception at noon on the third floor of the Manderino Library where visitors can also view the Scholastic art exhibit.
The exhibit, which has been on display since Feb. 2, will close Feb. 23.
“Each of the last 18 years we have been surprised by the quality and even more by the originality of the students’ work,’’ commented Hatfield. “It is a testament not only to the talent of the students but to the talent and persistence of the teachers.’’
Hatfield shared information that explained students submitted 632 pieces of writing and art to this year’s regional program. The art judges awarded 28 Gold Keys, 41 Silver Keys and 112 Merit Awards. Middle school students were awarded three Gold Keys, six Silver Keys and 10 Merits.
Twelve Gold Keys were awarded to the writers. The judges also awarded 27 Silver Keys and 86 Merits Awards. Middle school students were awarded three Gold Keys, six Silvers and 34 Merit Awards
Students whose work earned a Gold Key or were nominated for an American Vision or American Voice Award will go on to national judging in New York City. National winners will be announced in March.
Young artists and writers who earn national Scholastic Awards are considered for scholarships at 50 universities.
