Girls between the ages of 14 and 17 who volunteer in their community or for their school have an opportunity to have their good deeds rewarded.
Soroptimist International of Fayette County, an organization of women whose members volunteer their time, is giving out the Soroptimist Violet Richardson Award.
The winning volunteer will receive $350. That same amount will also be donated to the organization for which they volunteer.
Those who believe they are a good candidate for the award can call 724-246-8874 for more information about applying. All applications must be turned into by Feb. 23 to Christine Kaufman, co-chairman of the award committee.
