The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has awarded $19,800 in grants from the Emergency Relief Fund and $20,511 from the Field of Interest Funds.
The Emergency Relief Fund was created by the CFFC to provide grants to health and human service organizations and other nonprofits serving Fayette County in response to local disasters and emergencies. Grants from that fund were awarded to respond to the needs related to the COVID-19 virus.
Grant recipients were: Adah Volunteer Fire Department, Alternatives.Yes Pregnancy Support Center, City Mission – Living Stones Inc., Dress for Success Pittsburgh, East End United Community Center, Genesis House Ministries Inc., Greater Uniontown Heritage Consortium, Lions Square FBO The Connellsville Lions Club, McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company, Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Uniontown YMCA, Yough River Trail Council.
“Thank you to the donors who contributed to the Emergency Relief Fund. Your donations helped organizations that were directly impacted by COVID-19. Contributions to this fund are always welcome to address future local disasters and emergencies. We’re also thankful to the families that are helping CFFC to Build a Stronger Fayette through our Field of Interest Funds,” said CFFC Executive Director Renee M. Couser.
Field of Interest Funds grants, used for a specific charitable purpose, included:
Burchinal Family Endowment Fund: Fayette Emergency Medical Service, Foundation for Christian Counseling, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown Inc., Transitional Paths to Independent Living (TRPIL)
Jack and Diane Hughes Family Fund: Fayette County Association for the Blind
Mary & John J. Depcrymski Memorial Fund: Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers
Matthew Ryan John Memorial Fund: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region
