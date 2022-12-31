As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to take a look back at the top community stories in Fayette County.
Uniontown’s first Black firefighter remembered
In the early part of 2022, officials gathered to honor the City of Uniontown’s first Black firefighter as he was laid to rest.
Lloyd Kenneth “Butch” Jenkins, 76, of Uniontown, passed away on Feb. 13.
Jenkins served as a volunteer fireman in the city for three decades, starting in the mid-1980s, immersing himself in his duties, whether he was donning firefighting gear or lending a hand at a scene.
His granddaughter, Cassandra Mack, said Jenkins had a police scanner on in the background 24/7 at his home. Carrying his portable radio around was commonplace, too, she said. Jenkins was always listening for a fire, vehicle accident or any other emergency so that he could help.
“He was always up for work at 3 a.m., but the night before, as soon as he heard the call, he’d jump up so quickly,” Mack said, adding that he always took time to tell the children about fire safety.
Christine Criswell, Jenkins’ daughter, said being a firefighter as well as an EMT made her father proud.
“He really was a role model for the community,” Christine Criswell said, noting that Jenkins would sit outside the station and wave at people driving by. “Everyone spoke so highly of him --he was kind and caring.”
He kept that up even in retirement, rushing to scenes to help direct traffic or help his second family of firefighters in any way he could.
At his funeral service, his brother and sister firefighters placed his casket on one of the city fire engines for one last ride to his final resting place at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Dr. Mark Esper honored
When Dr. Mark T. Esper worked as the U.S. Secretary of the Army and then U.S. Secretary of Defense, a photo of Gen. George C. Marshall hung above his desk.
“He always helped remind me of those core principals I was taught here as a young man and young boy growing up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania,” Esper said in May. “I will be forever grateful for George C. Marshall watching over me for those many years.”
And in a certain sense, Marshall, the first Uniontown native to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Defense, will continue watching over Esper.
Officials unveiled a plaque at George C. Marshall Memorial Park in Uniontown dedicated to Esper during a small, private ceremony in the spring. Later in the day, Esper spoke at a dinner at the American Legion Post 51, and then acted as the grand marshal for Fayette County’s 89th Americanism Day parade.
A 1982 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, Esper attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where he graduated with distinction and received his commission in the infantry. During 10 years on active duty, he served in the 101st Airborne Division and participated in the Gulf War with the “Screaming Eagles,” and later commanded an airborne rifle company in Europe in what is now the 173d Airborne Brigade.
He served another 11 years in the National Guard and Army Reserve. From 1996 to 1998, Esper was chief-of-staff at The Heritage Foundation think tank and later served in senior staff positions for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senate Government Affairs Committee and House Armed Services Committee.
Esper was Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Negotiations Policy from 2002 to 2004, and National Security Adviser for Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist from 2004 to 2006.
He served as U.S. Secretary of the Army from 2017 to 2019 and as the 27th U.S. Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump from 2019 to 2020.
“I’m very humbled to be presented with an award of this stature in a plaza dedicated to George C. Marshall,” Esper said. “There is arguably no greater general of the 20th century than George C. Marshall.”
Sheepskin Trail continues to expand
October marked the opening of the newest link of the Sheepskin Trail.
The 1.4-mile link in Point Marion was the latest addition to the 34-mile rail-trail. It linked the borough to Springhill Township’s Nilan community.
Funding for the $653,909 project came from a Transportation Alternatives Program grant with the DCNR, as well as from contributions from the county.
In the Point Marion area, an already-completed portion of the Sheepskin Trail stretches to West Virginia and connects to the Mon River Trail – North in the Mountaineer State. South Union Township’s section of the trail extends from Hutchinson Park to Pennsylvania Avenue, and includes a covered bridge that is built from a reclaimed interstate pedestrian bridge.
In March 2022, the county commissioners lent their support to applications for $1.2 million in funding for Sheepskin development from the Hutchinson area to Fairchance, and for construction on the trail in the city of Uniontown. The board also approved a Local Share Account grant of $410,000 for property acquisition work on the section of the trail between Dunbar and North Union Township.
Commissioner Scott Dunn, a former Dunbar councilman, said a section of the Sheepskin Trail enters borough, and he has seen first hand the economic impact the trail has had in a small community like the borough.
Fayette to reopen local SPCA
When the new Fayette County Prison opens next year, the facility’s two-acre site will also be home to an animal shelter.
The commissioners announced in early November that the land will also house a building for the reformed Fayette County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The move comes nearly nine years after the state Department of Agriculture revoked the license for the county’s SPCA, formerly located on Rankin Airshaft Road in North Union Township. The former organization was placed under quarantine, and cited for keeping animals in unsanitary and inhumane conditions by the state in 2014. Citing a lack of money to fix the problems, the facility’s board closed the shelter in August 2014.
Commissioners said that inmates at the county lockup who qualify may be used for supervised labor at the shelter as part of planned programming at the jail.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said he’s been advocating for an SPCA facility adjacent to the county jail, where inmates could be hands-on in caring for the animals, benefiting the inmates and the animals alike.
Fayette Gives raises record amount
Fayette Gives, a 12-hour day-of-giving event, continues to break records.
This year, the Community Foundation of Fayette County-sponsored event raised its highest amount, $581,589, over the three years Fayette Gives has run. The money helped 88 nonprofits through online and mailed donations, all augmented by a bonus pool funded by Fayette Gives sponsors.
Over the past three years, the event has raised $1.3 million in funds for dozens of local charities.
“When we first started talking about having a giving day, it was in 2018,” said Renee Couser, executive director of the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC). “I don’t think anyone at the foundation realized the impact it would have over the last three years.”
This year, over 1,000 individuals and businesses donated to the participating Fayette County charities during the event.
The top fundraiser year was City Mission-Living Stones with $88,101. While St. Vincent de Paul Society had the fourth highest fundraising total, receiving $21,429, they had the most individual donations at 163.
Couser recently told representatives from all of the nonprofits to mark their calendars. The 2023 date for Fayette Gives has already been set for Nov. 9.
To view the totals of this year’s Fayette Gives, visit www.fayettegives.org.
