First-year students at California University of Pennsylvania will present “The Legend(s) of Sleepy Hollow” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23-24.
The show itself is performed in two acts. The first is the familiar tale featuring Ichabod Crane. The second tells the story from the point of view of Gunpowder, his horse.
“That’s the plot twist for this the show,” said Dr. John Paul “J.P.” Staszel, assistant professor of theatre. “And as always, the first-year show is a platform to display creativeness and expressiveness in a fun way for all our new students.”
Not all performers are studying theater. The annual show is intended to give students in all majors the chance to perform early in their Cal U experience, Staszel said.
“We want to build a sense of community and enhance the idea of expressive creativity for all new students.”
Performances will be held in Steele Hall Mainstage Theatre.
For tickets, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/calusleepyhollow, and masks are required in all indoor venues at Cal U. For more information, please contact the Cal U Box office at 724-938-5943.
