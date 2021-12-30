Editor’s note: Today and tomorrow, the Herald-Standard will review the top stories of 2021. Today’s edition focuses on the top community-centered stories, and tomorrow’s year-end review will detail the top news in the county.
1. Fayette County Fair returns
The Fayette County Fair, a staple of agriculture, entertainment and tradition, returned in 2021.
What would have been the 66th anniversary of the county fair was canceled in 2020 after COVID-19 restrictions left the fair board with the difficult decision to join other counties that also called off their annual fairs.
Fair Board President Bill Jackson said the cancellation resulted in a significant loss of revenue.
In March, Jackson said it was looking more likely that the fair would be back on in 2021 as the board continued to monitor whatever changes would have to be made to meet requirements to hold the fair.
Organizers followed guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and also installed more hand-sanitizing stations on the grounds and had an honor system in place when it came to masking.
The return of the fair marked a sign of going back to some kind of normalcy. Fair attendees can were able to see their usual favorite events and activities, like monster trucks, bull riding, motocross and music, as well as the daily carnival, 4-H animal showings and baking contests.
The fair ran from July 29 to Aug. 7 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Dunbar with the first day at full capacity with food trucks, sales tents, exhibitions and shows.
Fair Board Member Rae Lynn Regula said the fairgrounds had no extra room because spots for local businesses were quickly claimed as excitement for the fair grew for 2021.
2. Fayette Gives raises over $400,000 for local non-profits
The second Fayette Gives event raised a total of $441,880 for non-profit organizations in the county, and surpassed the inaugural 2020 total by 66% in donations.
The day-of-giving event, which was organized by the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC), was held on Nov. 16. Donors went to the CFFC’s Fayette Gives website and gave to their charity of choice during a 12-hour period.
A total of 855 donors made contributions to the 64 charities, which also received money from a bonus pool of $70,600 paid for by sponsors of the event.
Many of the nonprofits on the CFFC website that took part in the Fayette Gives event were featured on the front page of the Herald-Standard’s Helping the Helpers series.
The series started in 2020 and featured a profile of a nonprofit organization every day in the newspaper during the holiday season.
The articles informed the public of the history, mission and programs and services the nonprofits offer to the community while letting readers know what struggles they’ve faced since the pandemic and what people can do to help them.
3. Salvation Army revamps soup kitchen in Uniontown
Sally’s Kitchen at the Uniontown Salvation Army is more than just a soup kitchen, said its leaders. It’s a place for guests to connect to resources and to the community.
Salvation Army Captain Erin Rischawy said the kitchen is an entry point to a holistic ministry with a focus on building relationships with guests.
For example, a social worker chats with guests to determine anything they might need beyond lunch, which could be anything like acquiring a clothing voucher or trying to find an house or apartment or any other community resources.
About 25 to 35 people come for lunch every day, and Rischawy said the staff learn the names of all their regulars and any needs they have.
“People aren’t just given a plate of food,” Rischawy said. “It’s a conversation and connection to services as well.”
Throughout the pandemic, the kitchen was open for only takeout, but the facilities were updated and then reopened as Sally’s Kitchen in June, making it easier to connect with guests.
The Salvation Army also offers classes in its dining area after lunch service ends.
Sally’s Kitchen serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Monday through Friday.
4. Local girl raises money, donates supplies to local organizations
From lemonade to water, a South Union Township girl has bettered her community in 2021 with her generous actions.
Hayden Hollowood, 11, sold lemonade and snacks throughout the summer from her Dixon Boulevard home.
With the proceeds from the sales and a donation from state Rep. Matthew Dowling, Hayden earned $743 to give supplies to South Union Volunteer Fire Company, the Uniontown City Police Department and to the Mustang Closet, a program that offers free clothing for any middle schooler in need.
However, her generosity didn’t stop there.
In the fall, Hollowood asked family and friends for water donations for the Uniontown Salvation Army soup kitchen, Sally’s Kitchen, after she saw a Facebook post that they were in need of it.
Hollowood was able to gather enough donations to secure 19 cases of water for the kitchen.
“I didn’t have a number of cases in mind,” Hayden said at the time. “(I) just wanted to help the people who need lunch get bottled water.”
Beyond the water, Hollowood and her friends and family wrapped silverware for the Salvation Army to use their kitchen.
She also took donations to help a mother with two girls for Christmas gifts and new clothing.
5. Bank opens new branch at Connellsville Area High School
Somerset Trust Company held a different kind of bank-branch opening in 2021 — inside a Fayette County high school.
In October, the 44th branch office of Somerset Trust Company opened inside the Connellsville Area High School.
The bank has been named The Falcon Branch.
In 2018, Connellsville Area High School Principal Nick Bosnic contacted the bank about opening a branch in the high school after seeing how other schools have done so, using it as an asset for students to become more educated on finances.
The bank is not open to the public as it serves as a regular branch for students and faculty. Two Somerset Trust Company employees conduct banking business while students from the Business and Personal Finance with Integrated Banking class observe, learn from and shadow the branch employees.
Along with the student employees getting that hands-on experience, Somerset Trust will also have speakers go to the school and go over financial matters with students.
