For more two decades, Bob Quaranto prepared his perfected tomato sauce for his church’s spaghetti dinner.
All it took for him to find his way into the role of sauce maker was a changing of the guard.
“When the ladies of (St. Therese in Uniontown) first started the dinner, back in 1938, after the old church on Mill Street had been built, no men were allowed in the church’s tiny, basement kitchen,” said the Uniontown native. “The men’s only role was to carry the heavy pots of sauce out of the kitchen.”
Quaranto, now 87 and retired from his spaghetti dinner cooking days, explained that as the original ladies who prepared the sauce grew older they quit volunteering to cook, and a group of parish men took over.
He said he volunteered to organize sauce-making in the early 1990s and developed the recipe that is still used today.
“I had to come up with a recipe – something tasty that could be made up quickly and safely,” Quaranto explained. “I used Ron Romeo Sr. as a sounding board and he gave me some good ideas.”
Romeo was the owner and operator of World Importing Goods in Uniontown, which sells fresh deli foods, imported cheeses and other food items from Italy.
The sauce recipe also had to be one that could be made in bulk – Quaranto said they routinely prepped 140 gallons at a time.
So what’s the secret?
“Tomatoes are cranky,” he said. “You buy them in a can, and you don’t know what’s in that can. The mellowing of the sauce to get it not too acidic, not too sweet and very tomatoey is key.”
The sauce cooked with the meatballs in it for three hours, he said, and was slowly reheated to mellow the flavors the morning of the dinner.
Men from the Sons of Italy and the St. Therese’ Boosters Club continue the tradition of making sauce and cooking for the dinner, which will be held today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fr. Nicholas J. Thomas Parish Center on Morgantown Street in Uniontown. Tickets, which are $10, can be purchased at the door.
