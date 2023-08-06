While author and researcher Maxim Furek lives in northeastern Pennsylvania, the Luzerne County resident said this area of the commonwealth “seems to have a monopoly on the weird and the strange.”
“I think people in Western Pennsylvania need to be in awe of the fact that they’re surrounded by a whole lot of paranormal elements, whether they know it or not,” Furek said.
His book, “Coal Region Hoodoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit,” examines the Chestnut Ridge counties of Fayette, Westmoreland Indiana. From Bigfoot to UFO sightings, the 100-mile stretch of mountainous area is steeped in what Furek calls “weird, inexplainable energy” — be it unexplainable or cinematically-manufactured.
Fayette County residents may immediately recognize one location in “Coal Region Hoodoo,” a beautiful Victorian-style house nestled in Perryopolis. This 1910 home was the fictional residence of Jame Gumb, or “Buffalo Bill,” the antagonist of the 1991 psychological horror film, “The Silence of the Lambs.”
The book explores one of the inspirations behind “Buffalo Bill,” real-life serial killer Gary Heidnik, who, in 1999, was the last person in Pennsylvania to be executed by the death penalty.
But, said Furek, the area’s entanglement with the peculiar extends beyond cinema.
“More documented Bigfoot and UFO reports emanate from Chestnut Ridge than any other area in Pennsylvania or West Virginia,” he said.
While the book’s tales are diverse, Furek said he took care to examine the possible causes with a critical eye.
“I’m approaching the paranormal like an academic,” said Furek. “[With] ‘Coal Region Hoodoo,’ I take a look at the paranormal and the spiritual, and I try to bring it a little bit closer to the scientific.”
Some of the groundwork for “Coal Region Hoodoo” took place during Furek’s research for his 2015 book, “Sheppton: The Myth, Miracle & Music.” In “Sheppton,” Furek investigates Pennsylvania’s 1963 Sheppton Mine Disaster, in which three miners were trapped underground for two weeks after the coal mine’s roof collapsed. Two of the miners, David Fellin and Henry Throne, were rescued. The third miner, Louis Bova, was never found.
What Fellin and Throne would recount of their time trapped in complete darkness left a lasting impression on Furek, then a high school student.
“I was fascinated with Sheppton, as were a lot of other people out there,” said Furek.
Fellin and Throne both shared intense visions of religious iconography: a stairway leading to a Golden City, angels playing harps and even the late Pope John XXIII. In his book, Furek wanted to write about their experiences through a “psychological lens.”
“Fellin and Throne had a symbiotic relationship that was sort of like the parent/child relationship… [they] depended on each other,” said Furek. “It’s an example of human survival.”
Humanizing the subjects of these stories while maintaining a healthy skepticism is a balancing act. While many people are genuine about their experiences, Furek knows some are only interested in their 15 minutes of fame.
“The whole field of the paranormal and ufology has been riddled by people who are hoaxers,” said Furek. “[They] just contrive all kinds of ridiculous things that take away from the scientific authenticity of our craft.”
Furek also believes it’s important not to attribute everything we can’t explain to the paranormal; for example, the theory that aliens built the pyramids or the Easter Island statues.
“That disrespects the sophistication and the awesomeness of early man,” said Furek. “I am, in that respect, a debunker and a nonbeliever.”
Readers intrigued by Furek’s take on the abnormal can look forward to his next book, “Flying Saucer Esoteric,” which he hopes to finish this year.
“I think it’s going to resonate because it takes a unique look at ufology through a bunch of different lenses,” said Furek.
Furek will also be speaking at the WPA Cryptid and Supernatural Expo in Johnstown. Scheduled for Sept. 30, 2023, Furek will share the stage with others in the field, such as paranormal researcher Stan Gordon.
Ultimately, Furek’s experience studying Western Pennsylvania’s supernatural realm has been an enjoyable one.
“I can’t believe the acceptance I’ve received in the paranormal and UFO community,” said Furek. “It’s been a great ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.