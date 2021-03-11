The 2021 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival will take place this year on June 4-13, mixing select in-person, limited-capacity attractions in the Cultural District with virtual presentations.
The changes that are being made to the festival are being described as “temporary adjustments.”
The virtual offerings, which will be available at TrustArts.org/TRAF and via select Pittsburgh Cultural Trust social media channels, will incorporate innovations from the first-ever virtual Festival in 2020, plus some new enhancements to be announced closer to the dates of the festival. All aspects of the festival, including any tentative in-person attractions, will also be available online.
The festival’s in-person, limited-capacity events — all of which are subject to change — will be presented at indoor and outdoor locations in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District. No events will take place in Point State Park and Gateway Center. In-person, limited-capacity events will remain free to attend, but will require advance registration and timed entry.
As a result of guidelines related to COVID-19, a very limited number of artists will be invited to participate in-person at the Artist Market in 2021. A limited number of in-person performances are tentatively planned for the festival. Additionally, limited virtual performance opportunities will be available. These new collaborative and experimental performance opportunities and special projects are available to local and regional artists, including musicians, dancers, actors, literary, and performance artists submitting original work and proposals.
Applications are open through March 12 at TrustArts.org/TRAFapply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.