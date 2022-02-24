The following concerts have been scheduled for the Pittsburgh region:
n Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will return to the Pavilion at Star Lake outside Burgettstown Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m., as part of Buffett’s Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., with an eight-ticket limit per customer.
n Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will be at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.
n Train, Jewel and Blues Traveler will be at the Pavilion at Star Lake Friday, June 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.
For additional information, go online to www.livenationentertainment.com.
