The August speaker at the Town & Country Garden Club, Dr. Jamie Weary, presented the program, “Your Backyard Pharmacy, Using Common Plants for Health and Healing.”
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 1:01 AM
Weary, a physical therapist, athletic trainer and associate professor at PennWest California, works with the Amish in Mercer County, learning the benefits of using natural plants and elements to heal.
She brought in many samples and talked about using aloe, comfrey, burdock, jewelweed and plantain leaves for healing various ailments such as minor burns, bug bites, poison ivy, blisters and wounds. She also spoke about the benefits of using essential oils such as lavender, tea tree and helichrysum with minor injuries and wound care.
Weary shared stories and cases on how she has used these elements and the benefits she has seen with her patients. She also had a variety of other dried herbs, essential oils and natural ointments for the club to see and experience.
The Town & Country Garden Club is based in Rices Landing, Greene County.
