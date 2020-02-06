Some of Fayette County’s best known historic sites, tourism attractions and lodging facilities were among the 27 recipients of $470,558 in tourism grants at the grant awards presentation Monday at the State Theatre of the Arts in Uniontown. However, they weren’t the only recipients.
Included in the list of awardees were two local fire departments, who provide protection not only to the their residents, but the many visitors who flock to their small communities thanks to tourism efforts.
Rob Joseph, who is not only a small business owner, but a member of the local all-volunteer fire company, said his department’s role in protecting those visitors is what led the department to apply for a grant for the first time.
“Our entire area is a tourism attraction,” said Joseph of the Ohiopyle-Stewart Volunteer Fire Department, who was on hand Monday with his family to accept the funds.
The fire department applies for approximately $24,000 and received a capital grant of $18,360, which the department plans on using to purchase new rescue and extraction tools.
The VFD provides fire protection, emergency medical response, swift water rescue and EMS support services to residents and visitors to Ohiopyle Borough and Stewart Township.
According to Joseph, the department handles more rescues than fire protection with swift water rescues accounting for anywhere from 60% to 80% of the department’s calls. The funds are vital to the department being able to continue their services.
“To put it into perspective, years ago, our area received anywhere from 5 to 8 thousand visitors per year and since the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau began helping promote the town and the state park, we get 2 million visitors and our department is still working with the same operational budget,” said Joseph.
With the department being 100% volunteer, fundraising is a vital role of members. In addition to grants, the department also does a number of gun bashes and other fundraisers, plus a large buckwheat and pancake supper in October.
In addition, the Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department also received a $3,675 operation grant to improve efficiency at their buckwheat pancake fundraisers.
The annual tourism rant program is funded by 50% of the revenues generated by the room tax on hotel rooms in Fayette County, a 3% tax that became effective in 2008. Applications are considered by a grant review committee and administered by the LHVB and the county commissioners, who were on hand for the awards presentation.
“Fayette County continues positive Roth in tourism engagement,” said Ann Nemanic, LHVB executive director, who presented the awards. “This year’s reinvestment of more than $470,000 demonstrates the county’s strategic investment in their product.”
Nemanic is impressed that this is the third year in a row the county has experience growth in the tourism sector. Fayette County is key to tourism marketing not just for the county, but all of southwestern Pennsylvania.
“You’re a gateway – don’t ever forget that,” said Nemanic.
In addition, Nemanic said tourism businesses and organizations do an amazing job of promoting the region and all it has to offer.
“It’s really important that we elevate each other and here in Fayette County you do that very well,” said Nemanic.
