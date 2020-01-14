UNIONTOWN — Uniontown Area school directors have appointed a former board member to fill a vacant seat for a two-year term.
Pam Neill, whose four-year term on the school board ended last month, was unanimously selected Monday to serve the remainder of a two-year term in a seat vacated at the end of December by Bill Gerke, who resigned to take the oath of office as mayor of Uniontown.
The school board last month accepted Gerke’s resignation as a director, effective Dec. 31, and resolved to seek applicants to fill the seat.
The Pennsylvania Public School Code gives school boards the authority to fill vacancies by appointment.
School officials said six individuals submitted letters of interest for the position, which were reviewed individually by board members prior to Monday’s meeting.
Neill was nominated for the appointment by director Bill Rittenhouse, a move that was supported by all eight sitting board members.
Neill, a resident of Uniontown, served one four-year term on the board from 2015 to 2019. In a reelection bid last year, she made it through the primaries on the Democratic ticket but failed to secure one of the five contested board seats by 115 votes.
Following Monday's vote, board President Terry Dawson said the board recognized that Neill ran last year in two closely contested races for a spot on the board.
“I think she showed the interest because she had to get the 200 signatures for both petitions (to crossfile in the election),” said Dawson.
In her letter of interest for the vacant position, Neill indicated that she is a former elementary and special education teacher with 36 years of teaching experience and principal, special education director and curriculum director certifications.
Neill will serve the remainder of Gerke’s term, which ends in December 2021. Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky said Neill will be sworn into office at the next board meeting.
Rittenhouse on Monday was voted board treasurer, a position formerly held by Gerke.
