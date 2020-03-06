UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Area School District has come to an agreement with its secretarial union on a new contract that was approved by the school board Monday.
School directors voted in favor of a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with Service Employees International Union (S.E.I.U.) Local 32BJ, which represents secretaries and aides in the district. Pay rates in the new pact were approved by a vote in November, while the school board used Monday to accept language changes in the contract.
The contract adds one working day for elementary school secretaries when the district holds kindergarten orientation.
It also revises the process for filling vacant positions, including lengthening the internal advertising period, providing a shadowing opportunity for positions prior to bidding and shortening the probationary period during which employees can elect to return to their previous position.
The three-year contract is retroactive to July 1 and runs through June 30, 2022.
In November, the board voted to approve new wages for union employees.
The contract affords hourly wage increases of $0.55, $0.65 and $0.93 to employees each year depending on their position and step. Employee monthly health care premium contributions were reduced from 2% to 1.5% in a switch from a P.P.O. to an E.P.O. health plan.
In other business, the board:
n Announced it will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. March 10 in the high school band room to discuss a school safety and security grant and student activities.
n Approved a three-year contract beginning July 1 with Segra for internet services.
n Revised the 2019-20 school calendar, with June 4 as students’ last day and graduation.
n Approved the 2020-21 school calendar, with Aug. 24 as the first day for students and June 3, 2021, as students’ last day and graduation.
n Hired Karen Flowers as a part-time cafeteria employee.
n Added Violet Kern to the professional substitute list.
n Approved the following coaches for the 2019-20 school year: Rachel McFall-Jeffries, head girls’ track; Dario Piccolomini, track and field volunteer; Nate Fike, assistant varsity baseball; and Devin Plume, middle school baseball volunteer.
n Approved the following coaches for the 2020-21 school year: Craig Soltis, assistant varsity football; Kenneth Silva, assistant varsity football; Gary Smitley, assistant football; William Cossick, assistant varsity football and assistant middle school boys’ basketball (Ben Franklin/Lafayette); and Gio Schiano, high school baseball volunteer.
n Approved Jennifer Margroff (A.J. McMullen) and Debora Holchin (Ben Franklin/Lafayette) as cheer sponsors for the 2020-21 school year.
