The Uniontown Area School Board became the first area board to pass a resolution supporting reform to cyber charter school tuition funding in the state.
The resolution, which was recently circulated by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) to school districts across Pennsylvania, advocates for substantial change to an existing funding formula that the association calls “flawed” in an attempt to put pressure on the state legislature to revise the system.
The push for funding reform comes as school districts face rising annual costs to fund independently operated cyber charter programs. Currently, school districts are mandated to pay tuition to cyber charter schools for district students who opt out of district education and into a statewide cyber charter school.
The resolution claims the funding formula is unfair because it requires school districts to pay cyber charter schools based on the districts’ own cost of expenditures rather than the actual cost of educating a student, resulting in school districts overpaying cyber charter schools.
According to the resolution, data from the state Department of Education indicates that school districts paid cyber charter schools more than $1.8 billion in tuition payments in 2017-18.
Uniontown Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky said his district has averaged a cost of $1.5 million for cyber charter tuition over the last four years.
The district is currently paying $10,500 per student for regular education in cyber charter schools and $24,800 for special education tuition, Machesky said, rates which recently increased during this school year by $1,200 and $1,700, respectively, per student.
Machesky said he expects other area school districts to follow suit in passing the reform resolution that Uniontown adopted on Monday.
“I’m not advocating for (cyber charter schools) to go away,” said Machesky. “But they should be paid at a reasonable rate. The state should make them say what their actual costs are. They don’t have the hard costs that a school district has.”
Limited results released last week by the PSBA of a 2020 State of Education survey of 320 of the state’s 500 school districts indicated that cyber charter tuition is a burden to a significant number of the districts.
More that 70% of districts identified mandatory charter school tuition costs as one of the biggest sources of budget pressure, marking for the first time in the survey’s four-year history that charter tuition payment (rather than pension costs) have been the most commonly identified budget pressure for school districts.
In a state budget address Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf outlined a plan that would reduce the amount of money school districts would spend on cyber charter tuition by $280 million. The plan is a continuation of a proposal Wolf made in November to cap online cyber tuition payments and apply the state’s public special education funding formula to charter schools. The proposal also included developing new regulations for charter schools to prioritize educational quality and transparency.
Wolf’s address Tuesday regarding charter reform drew the ire of charter school advocates. In a statement, PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools executive director Ana Meyers called the governor hypocritical for his repeated calls to restore funding for public schools while attempting to cut funds for cyber charter education.
“Charter school students and their families are not second-class citizens. These parents pay their taxes and their children attend a PA-designated public school. There is no reason why charter school students deserve less financial support than their district peers,” said Meyers, noting that more than 143,000 students statewide attend a public charter school.
