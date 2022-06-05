Uniontown Area High School held its commencement for 144 seniors on Thursday, June 2 at the Margaret A. Emelson Auditorium.
Valedictorian was Serenity Fullem, salutatorian was Grace Guthrie and senior class president was Brandon Hebda.
Fullem is the adoptive daughter of James and Dawn Kitelinger of New Salem.
While attending UAHS, she maintained highest honors during all four years, taking many honors and advanced placement classes. Her activities in school include French Club, Academic League, chorus and Drama Club.
She received the Wolford Swimmer Memorial Scholarship, the UHS Hall of Fame Arts Scholarship, the Josh Malanke Memorial Scholarship and the Mosaic Ministries Scholarship.
Fullem is also a member of the First Christian Church of New Salem.
In the fall, she will attend Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee, working toward a double major in psychology and Bible and theology. She intends to pursue a career in counseling.
Guthrie is the daughter of Laura Watson and Sean Guthrie of Uniontown.
While attending UAHS, she maintained highest honors during all four years, taking many honors and advanced placement classes. She has been a part of the gifted program since first grade.
Her activities in school include assistant secretary of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Academic League, Math Team, Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, and Drama Club. Through NHS she has participated in numerous community service projects.
Outside of school, she has been a member of Houck Dance Studio by Ariel for 10 years, participating in competitive dance since the age of 3. Guthrie has won many dance awards.
She also volunteers at Faith Assembly of God, working in the church café and assisting with Sunday School classes.
She has received the Dance Masters Essay Scholarship from the Dance Masters Performing Arts Competition of Pennsylvania, UHS Class of 1959 Scholarship, the Allen Craft Memorial Scholarship, the Dr. William C. Thomas, Jr. Perseverance Scholarship, the Uniontown College Club Scholarship, the Challenge Program Community Service Award, and two Opportunity Scholarships from the College Board.
In the fall, she will attend Washington & Jefferson College, majoring in psychology and minoring in neuroscience. She received the W&J Thrive Scholarship, and intends to pursue a research-based career in neuropsychology.
Hebda is the son of Eileen and Frank Hebda.
In school, Hebda was on the cross-country, track and field and swim teams. He also participated in his senior year musical, “The Addams Family.”
Additionally, he is a member of Student council, SADD (Students against Destructive Decisions), Interact club, FTA (Future Teachers of America), was senior class president and a media intern.
He will attend California University of Pennsylvania in the fall, majoring in education.
