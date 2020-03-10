Ministerial Association continues luncheons through Lent
Uniontown Area Ministerial Association announced the schedule of speakers for the remaining community Lenten Luncheons, which take place at noon Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St.
They include: March 11, the Rev. Roland Maust, Grace Brethren; March 18, the Rev. Al Thompson, St. Paul’s AME; March 25, the Rev. Kayleigh Clark, Uniontown Free Methodist; and April 1, the Rev. David Glass, New Life Free Methodist.
Lunches are $8. A donation is also taken at the tables that will be distributed to the Salvation Army and City Mission.
The ministerial association will also hold a Good Friday service at noon April 10 at Third Presbyerian Church, located at 425 Union Street.
Speakers include the Rev. Ron Hudson, Calvary Baptist; the Rev. Mark Edwards, Covenant Baptist; the Rev. Jason Lamer, Faith Assembly of God; and Maust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.