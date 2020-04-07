The Uniontown Area School District is anticipating savings of at least $2 million through refinancing two outstanding bonds.
The school board Monday authorized the refinancing of a 2010 Build America Bond and a 2015 general obligation bond in a maximum amount of $25 million.
John McShane, a managing director at Boenning & Scattergood, told school directors that savings from the refinancing could exceed the estimated amount when the bonds go to market.
McShane said the district will seek interest rates of 3% and 1%, respectively, on the 2010 issue, which currently carries a rate of around 6%, and on the 2015 bond, which has a rate of around 3%.
The savings will be achieved through a taxable bond issue and used to pay the district’s Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) expenses in next year’s budget.
McShane said the bond market has been closed since the beginning of March due to the COVID-19 crisis, but the school board authorizing the bond refinancing will put the district in a position to lock into low interest rates when the market reopens in order to achieve the estimated savings.
In other business, the board authorized its superintendent to perform actions necessary for operation of the district and for the district business office to pay all necessary bills during the pandemic.
The move stipulates that any action is subject to subsequent ratification by the board and that copies of any invoices should be supplied to the board.
“Whenever you have a situation such as what we’re facing, something like that is permissible,” said district solicitor Michael Brungo. “However, we may need to come back at a future time and simply have the board take action on certain items to properly authorize (them).”
Such an instance, for example, would be to approve the disbursement of funds, he said.
School director Ken Meadow said the necessary actions expected of Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky under this authorization include day-to-day operational decisions and not those related to personnel, discipline or substantial spending.
“Things are changing daily — sometimes twice a day — so sometimes decisions have to be made, and this would give us the flexibility to make those decisions,” said Macheksy. “We’re not talking about anything other than day-to-day decisions that are necessary to run the school district. It’s simply a matter of meeting with (district administration) to ensure that as changes might come about from the Department of Education, that we are in a position to become compliant with them immediately.”
The board also approved the resignation of industrial technology teacher Joseph Valentovich.
