Members of the Uniontown Area High School Class of 2020 received diplomas in a graduation ceremony on June 4 at Margaret Emelson Auditorium at the high school.
Noah Trimmer was named class valedictorian, and Andrew Schoener and Luke Smearcheck were named co-salutatorians. McKayla Swaney was the senior class president.
Trimmer is the son of Ken and Michelle Trimmer of Uniontown. He is a member of National Honors Society, the Maroon Key Honors Society, and has earned highest honors all four years of his high school career.
He is a four-year member of the Uniontown varsity soccer team, earning all-county, and was captain his junior and senior years.
He has also played for Fayette United Traveling Soccer and the Foothills Division 1 Club Soccer team. Noah is the founder and captain of the Uniontown First Tech Challenge Robotics team – assisting his team in winning the Southwestern PA Qualifier Judges’ Award and making semifinals during the 2020 season. He has also participated in the McMillen Engineering Explorers Post, Westinghouse Science Honors Institute, Envirothon, and musical stage crew.
Trimmer has volunteered for the Faith Assembly of God Mexico Missions Trips, acted as a guest STEM speaker at Smithfield Elementary, and volunteered as an OnGoal summer camp soccer coach.
He is an AP Scholar with Honor, Challenge Program – STEM Awardee, a member of the Penn State 4.0 Club, Rotary Club Student of the Month, and a Harvard Book Award recipient.
He received the UHS Hall of Fame scholarship for Academics, in addition to scholarships from the Max Nobel Memorial Fund, Helen Brice Memorial Fund, the Uniontown Church of the Brethren, and the Wolford Swimmer Memorial Fund.
Trimmer will attend West Virginia University Honors College in the fall, and plans to dual major in mechanical and aerospace engineering.
Schoener is the son of John Schoener and the late Lisa Konyuk of Uniontown. He earned highest honors all four years of high school.
He is a member and co-founder of the Uniontown Raider Robotics Club, Envirothon, Academic League, Marching Band, National Honors Society, Stage Crew and Spanish Club.
Schoener is also an advanced placement student, recipient of the Pennsylvania Science Talent Search Award two years in a row, and a Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science 5-Year Perseverance Awardee.
He has received a merit scholarship from West Virginia University for academic excellence, and was recognized as the 2020 Senior Boy by the Uniontown High School Faculty.
In the fall, Schoener will attend West Virginia University to study biochemistry at the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design.
Smearcheck is the son of Mark and Beth Ann Smearcheck of Uniontown. He is a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Footedale where he is an altar server and a member of the youth ministry. He earned highest honors all four years of high school.
He is vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Penn State 4.0 club, Robotics Club, Engineers Explorers Post, Envirothon, and is a three-year member of the Red Raider marching band.
He’s been an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for 12 years, earning the rank of Eagle Scout with eight palms. He is one of only a few scouts in his council to earn all four religious scouting emblems.
Smearcheck has participated in STEM programs offered through the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Westmoreland County Community College, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, and the Westinghouse Science Honors Institute.
He is a two-year recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, Rotary Club student of the month, the Challenge Program STEM Award, and has received recognition by the Herald-Standard for his involvement in STEAM education.
He received scholarships from the Max Noble Memorial Fund, Sgt. Eric Hall Memorial Fund, the Penn State Mountain Top Scholarship, The Thomas A. Link Memorial Scholarship and the New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Senior Scholarship.
Smearcheck will begin his post-secondary education at Penn State Fayette, and finish his degree in mechanical engineering at Penn State University Park.
Swaney is the daughter of Harmony and PJ Swaney.
She has been a varsity cheerleader for four years, and was varsity captain her senior year. She is also a member of the National Honors Society, was on homecoming court, and also the Uniontown Area High School Snowball Queen. She has been a member of the Rock n Rolls all-star cheer team for 12 years.
Swaney currently plays an active role with the Uniontown Police Department K-9 fundraising committee.
She has received the 2020 Mary Jane Dailey Wood Scholarship, and will be attending The University Of Akron to major in biomedical engineering in the fall. She has been accepted into the emerging leaders program and will be a member of the University of Akron cheerleading squad.
