On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Uniontown native Tee Clark, along with seven other women, was ordained a reverend in the Baptist denomination.
The ordination council of 15 pastors from Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia examined the ordinands and endorsed them as ordained clergy.
Clark is the executive pastor and minister to women at Dayspring Community Church in Lanham, Maryland, under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Cynthia Turner Wood, who served as the catechizer for the ordination.
Clark graduated from Grove City College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Bucknell University with a master’s degree in counseling, and in May 2019 she graduated with honors from Wesley Theological Seminary with a Master’s of Divinity. She will pursue a Doctorate of Ministry in Leadership Excellence at Wesley Theological Seminary.
Clark is currently in her nineteenth year of employment as a professional school counselor with Montgomery Country Public Schools in Maryland. She is the proud mother of Schuyler Jamar T. Clark (27) and Myla Kailyn Clark (26), and is the daughter of the late Deacon Otto A. Clark Jr. and Mary B. Clark.
