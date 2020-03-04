UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Area School Board on Monday approved a monetary settlement in a “student matter.”
District solicitor Michael Brungo said the district could not disclose the party with whom the district settled the case nor could he reveal the nature of the lawsuit.
Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky said during the meeting that the settlement was made upon recommendation of the district’s insurance carrier and that neither the district nor its solicitor’s office were in agreement with the decision.
Machesky said the undisclosed matter was settled for $25,000.
The Herald-Standard filed a Right-to-Know request with Uniontown Area on Tuesday seeking a copy of the settlement agreement.
The board voted 7-1 to accept the agreement with the parent or guardian of the minor student. School director Ken Meadows voted against the action. Don Rugola was not present.
