UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Area School Board approved a settlement agreement Monday that includes $25,000 in compensatory damages.
Following the submission of a Right-to-Know request by the Herald-Standard, the Uniontown Area School District released a copy of the settlement agreement with the names of a minor student and student’s parent/guardian redacted for confidentiality.
The document confirms the amount of a monetary settlement stated Monday by district Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky that was paid by the district to resolve what district officials have called an undisclosed “student matter.”
Last month in federal court, a settlement was reached in a hazing lawsuit involving the Uniontown Area School District and a former football player who alleged he sustained ear damage during a hazing incident.
School officials could not confirm whether the settlement approved Monday was related to the hazing incident, nor could they disclose the party with whom the district settled the case.
Machesky, when questioned whether the district was involved in any outstanding litigation other than the hazing lawsuit, however, said that it was not.
According to online court documents, the hazing case is still pending in federal court as the settlement awaits a judge’s approval.
Court documents indicated the district agreed to pay an unspecified sum to close the matter but asked a federal judge to approve the mother receiving the settlement on her son’s behalf. The lawsuit was filed in June and claimed that the boy sustained a ruptured ear drum during the school’s August 2018 football camp.
According to the agreement approved Monday, the plaintiff is enrolled as a student in the Uniontown Area School District. The settlement calls for the case to be dismissed from federal court with prejudice.
Machesky said during Monday’s board meeting that the settlement approved that night was made upon recommendation of the district’s insurance carrier and that neither the district nor its solicitor’s office was in agreement with the decision.
