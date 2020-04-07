Remote instruction for students in the Uniontown Area School District began Monday as schools across the state remain shuttered indefinitely as part of response efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
School directors approved on Monday the continuity of education plan that the district will execute to provide instruction to approximately 2,700 students.
The plan, which was created by district administration two weeks ago to offer planned instruction to meet students’ educational needs while school buildings are closed, follows guidelines from the state Department of Education’s Intermediate Units’ COVID-19 Toolkit.
Divided into four phases, the plan lays out the framework to provide instruction to students through remote learning, in which all students district-wide are expected to regularly participate.
Early stages included the district issuing a technology survey to parents, teachers creating weekly instructional material and parents being notified of the district’s initiative to provide remote instruction.
Phase three began Monday for the start of remote instruction. According to the plan, which is available for viewing on the district’s website, teachers are available to students throughout the day Monday through Friday. Each Wednesday and Friday online assignments are posted for the following week.
A fourth phase encompassing the reopening of schools indicates the fourth nine-week grading period will be pass/fail for students and that no final exams will be issued to high school students. However, phase four will be revised if school buildings do not reopen for the remainder of the school year.
District curriculum coordinator Mindy Harris said the district is operating under state guidance regarding school closure until further notice.
“We have plans to be (instructing) virtually from now through the end of May, at least,” Harris said, noting that school will not be in session on Good Friday or Memorial Day. “Other than that, we will be virtually operating until other information can be given to us form the state.”
District officials said they expect the state Department of Education to soon release additional guidance on grading and assessment during the closure and that parents and students will be notified as needed of any changes to the continuity of education plan.
