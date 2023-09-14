The inside courts were buzzing with excitement when the Uniontown YMCA held its first pickleball tournament earlier this week.
“Our courts are always full every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Jennifer Starcher, director of mission advancement at the YMCA.
Starcher, a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and California University of Pennsylvania (now PennWest California) was pleased to see 23 people turn out to compete in the tournament held this past Monday.
“Our oldest participant was 82 and our youngest was 29,” she said.
Players competed in three categories: women’s, men’s intermediate and men’s advanced. Players from the Mount Pleasant and Mon Valley YMCAs also played in the tournament, and some regularly play at Uniontown’s facility.
“It’s a great sport for all ages,” said Alan Lane, who organized the tournament. “You’ll see grandparents playing with their grandkids. It’s become a family sport.”
Lane organized seven pickleball tournaments in his former hometown of Salisbury, Md., before moving to Uniontown, and has been enjoying the sport since his retirement in 2016. He encouraged anyone who’s on the fence about giving the game a try, to do so.
“We’ll be happy to teach you,” he said.
Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, pickleball uses a paddle on a plastic ball with holes, utilizing a modified tennis court. While it sounds odd, Lane and others said it is both fun and beneficial for players of all ages.
“There’s less room to run on a pickleball court than on a tennis court, so it’s easier on your knees. When you play, your friends double,” said Lane.
Bill Watson of Belle Vernon agreed.
“It’s good exercise, it’s fun, and you meet nice people. I’ve made a lot of good friends,” he said.
Barb Detweiler of Uniontown, who won gold in the women’s division said, “I love the activity, the competition and the friendships. It’s a good social game. Even when we’re off the court, we enjoy each other’s company. I’d play every day if I could.”
Starcher said she looks forward to holding more community events in the future, including additional pickleball tournaments. In the meantime, those interested in playing can come to the gym at the YMCA in Uniontown at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday or Friday to give it a try.
