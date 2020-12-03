Today, Frances Bell of Uniontown celebrates her 105th birthday.
She was born Dec. 3, 1915 to parents Carlo Germi and Maria (Bonatti) Germi of Uniontown.
Later she met Anthony (Tony) Bell and the couple were married Aug. 28, 1939. The couple remained together until the passing of Anthony in August 1966.
Frances and Anthony had six children together, the late Ronald Bell of Strongsville, Ohio, Harold Bell of Uniontown, Donald Bell of Uniontown, Reynold Bell of Uniontown, Mary Jane Slamecka of Butler and Dawnel Nanney of Shelby, North Carolina.
Before she was married, Frances worked at the Shirt Factory in Uniontown.
Over the years, Frances was involved in many activities, including the St. Therese Altar Society, reading, knitting, embroidery, baking, cooking, walking everywhere and quilting in her younger years.
Not only was cooking and baking a hobby for Frances, but it was also a way for her to share love with her family and friends, especially by making her famous gingerbread boys.
Bell’s family said her door is always open to share a meal or cookies, or just to visit, and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are the loves of her life.
