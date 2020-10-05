Columbia Gas and United Way are giving combination carbon monoxide/smoke detectors to area fire departments to distribute to community members in need.
In Fayette County, The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has given the detectors to Brownsville Fire Company 1, in Brownsville.
“Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas that can be a by-product of the combustion of ordinary fuels,” explained Andy Tubbs, Columbia Gas Vice President of External and Customer Affairs. “Carbon monoxide can become poisonous if it is allowed to accumulate without sufficient oxygen and not vented properly.”
About $18,000 worth of the devices were donated to 12 departments across the state.
