Fayette County Cultural Trust in Connellsville is welcoming experts in German and Scandinavian languages, who will show how translating a personal artifact can open a door to family history.
The program is called “Unlock Your History’’ and will be offered from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Cost is $15 and lunch is included.
“It’s geared towards participants,’’ Dan Cocks, executive director, explained. “It’s history but it’s about their history.’’
Presenters are Pamela and Stefan Israel of Unlock Your History, a Pittsburgh-based organization that specializes in genealogical translation of Germanic languages in papers, such as letters, postcards, certificates, diaries and wills.
Pamela Israel, who created Unlock Your History, is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society.
Stefan Israel is a professor in Germanic linguistics and Scandinavian languages. He has traveled extensively in these areas and has worked as a translator since 2002.
The program begins with a tour of St. John’s Lutheran Church, 144 East South Street.
A program information sheet explains, “This will give participants an understanding of how significant the early German residents were to our neighborhoods.’’
Participants will then move to the Connellsville Canteen, 121 West Crawford Avenue, for a discussion on the history of Germanic languages before exploring materials submitted by participants. Materials must be submitted by Feb. 4 for a chance to have them featured in the program.
Cocks said he found a letter on Ebay dated 1836 that was written in German and sent from New Haven, now part of Connellsville.
“Maybe they were talking about what life was like back then,’’ Cocks noted.
For more information, call the Connellsville Canteen at 724-603-2093.
