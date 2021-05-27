Vaccines are among the most significant achievements of public health.
The Carnegie Science Center is hosting a Vaccine Speaker Series to engage the community in panel discussions with local and national experts on COVID-19, vaccines, and the immune system.
Each free webinar will focus on a different topic – community health June 10, and what’s next for public health July 1 – followed by a moderated Q&A with the panelists.
The events are free, but pre-registration is required at carnegiesciencecenter.org to receive the webinar link.
