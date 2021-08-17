Area veterans are invited to sign up for a drive-in recognition ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Uniontown Mall.
“The men and women who have served our country are owed a huge debt of gratitude we can never fully repay,” said state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, who is organizing the ceremony. “This ceremony at least gives us the opportunity to show them just how much we really do appreciate their service and sacrifice. It is such an honor to meet these heroes.”
All veterans in the 51st Legislative District in Fayette and Somerset counties are invited to join the ceremony. Lunch will be provided to all participating veterans and their guests.
Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m., and the ceremony starts at noon.
Pre-registration is required no later than Tuesday, Aug. 24 at at www.RepDowling.com or by calling the office at 724-438-6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.