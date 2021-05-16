The Greene County Veterans Memorial Park in Waynesburg will be dedicated during a special program at 2 p.m. Memorial Day.
The idea for the Memorial Park – which is located at 900 Rolling Meadows Road in Waynesburg between the tennis courts and Greene County Historical Society Museum – began to take shape after the Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall was on display at the county fairgrounds in the fall of 2017.
The committee that coordinated the event began brainstorming ideas about erecting a permanent memorial recognizing all veterans from the county.
“This Veterans Memorial Park is a direct result of the genuine patriotism of the people of Greene County,” said Connie Hart, a member of the committee formed to bring the park to fruition. “When we brought in the Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall, people showed up in droves to honor the men and women on the wall and all veterans.
“Greene County has a deep appreciation for veterans,” she added, “and needs an outlet to show this appreciation.”
In a news release recently issued by commissioners announcing the dedication ceremony, officials said the park is “a fitting place of veneration and remembrance.”
The circle memorial includes a park-like setting with the memorial, flagpole and granite benches that encourage visitors to walk around and remember all who have faithfully served the country.
There are also granite benches sponsored by businesses, organizations and families honoring veterans. A pavilion with picnic tables is available near the site.
The memorial itself consists of a single black granite tablet displaying the U.S. Armed Forces service emblems flanked by gray granite tablets. Each tablet is custom etched, honoring 300 service members.
The committee plans to add two more granite tablets in the near future and order forms will be available at the dedication or on Facebook at Greene County Veterans Memorial Park.
The Memorial Day dedication of the park and monument will also feature musical selections from Heaven Bound Ministries, appropriate military protocols and appreciation of donors.
Waynesburg VFW Post No. 4793 will display its inaugural “Field of Flags” at the dedication ceremony. Sponsors may retrieve their flag after the ceremony or leave it in place and they will be collected to display again at a future ceremony honoring veterans.
Light refreshments will be available in the pavilion following the ceremony. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Limited handicapped parking is available near the memorial and there will be shuttle buses running between the Walmart parking lot and the memorial.
The Greene County Historical Society Museum will also be open on Memorial Day, and residents are also encouraged to visit the World War I Memorial located near the park.
For more information, call Connie Hart at 724-852-1252, email cmhart@windstream.net or visit visit Greene County Veterans Memorial Park’s Facebook page.
