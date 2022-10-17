Veterans in the 52nd Legislative District are invited to a recognition breakfast on Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Connellsville Township Fire Hall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, October 17, 2022 2:41 AM
Veterans in the 52nd Legislative District are invited to a recognition breakfast on Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Connellsville Township Fire Hall.
A free breakfast will be provided to all veterans who attend, and each veteran is invited to bring one guest. Additionally, information about veterans services provided by state and federal agencies will be available.
The breakfast is hosted by Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis. The legislative district is currently comprised of Bullskin, Connellsville, Dunbar, Lower Tyrone, Menallen, North Union, Perry, Saltlick and Upper Tyrone townships, the city of Connellsville and the boroughs of Dawson, Dunbar, Everson, Perryopolis, Seven Springs, South Connellsville and Vanderbilt in Fayette County. The Westmoreland County portion includes all of Scottdale and a portion of East Huntingdon Township.
Reservations are required, and must be made by Friday, Oct. 21 by visit www.repwarner.com or calling 724-437-1105. The fire hall is located at 905 Fireman St., Connellsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.