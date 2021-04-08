A virtual tribute concert on May 1 will help support the American Legion.
At 8 p.m., Brothers & Friends (a Marshall Tucker tribute band) and Sharp Dressed Band (a ZZ Top tribute band) will take the stage, donating half of the $10 ticket sales to the veterans’ organization.
The nonprofit service organization supports veterans, current service men and women, their families and the communities they live in.
During the pandemic, the 700-plus posts in Pennsylvania continued working within communities to provide help, spending an estimated $2.5 million to do so.
Programs include scholarships, American Legion Baseball, Boy Scouts, essay and oratorical contests, local blood drives, food drives, Temporary Financial Assistance to families, providing funeral honors, parades, patient support, Veteran Service Officers, job training and housing for homeless veterans.
Tickets for the benefit concert can be purchased at https://virtualtributeconcerts.com/supportthelegionconcert?markcode=alpa. People can select “Buy Ticket & Support the Mission” button for $15 to buy a ticket to the concert and donate an extra $5 to The Pennsylvania American Legion.
For more information about the concert, visit www.pa-legion.com.
