To celebrate Women’s History Month and explore the achievements and obstacles of women artists, Pittsburgh Glass Center (PGC) will host a virtual panel with She Bends founder Meryl Pataky and six additional women who are neon artists on Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m.
The event is free and accessible via Facebook Live.
Additional artists included in the discussion are featured in “Light in Transmission: A Neon and Plasma Light Exhibition” on view at Pittsburgh Glass Center through May 9, 2021. They include: Sarah Blood, Eve Hoyt, Danielle James, Leticia Maldonado, Harriet Schwarzrock and Megan Stelljes
The discussion will provide an opportunity to engage with women who are electrifying the neon industry and learn about their work and perspectives in a male-dominated field. This virtual event will include a neon bending demonstration as well as information about She Bends, a history of women in neon, and a showcase of any artists in their studio.
She Bends is the first and only collective of womxn bending their own neon. She Bends aims to create a community of support and inclusion for their artists while they strive for diversity and challenge the artistic norms associated with the medium of neon.
By fostering this dialogue, PGC aims to spotlight this collective of women artists and their stories.
A recorded version will be available after the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.