Sunday, September 4, 2022 6:48 AM
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has posted virtual plans for the bridge replacement projects on Route 21 in Waynesburg and Gray Township.
The scope of work includes the replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 21 over Toll Gate Run in Waynesburg, and the structure carrying Route 21 over Grinnage Run in Gray Township, with pre-cast concrete box culverts. Also included is new guide rail, minor approach roadway work, utility relocations and other miscellaneous construction items.
The virtual plans display includes project information, schedules, location map and can be accessed on the PennDOT website until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, click the Greene County box, and then choose either Route 21 Bridge Replacement Project tile.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Baker, at chrisbaker@pa.gov or 724-430-4439.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats, if requested, by contacting Baker.
