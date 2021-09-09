A few area residents recently volunteered to help restore a Greene County monument dedicated to area veterans who served during World War II.
John “Buzz” Walters, a Rogerville resident and U.S. Marine veteran, said Casey Dunn, another Rogersville resident, informed him the 1945 Center Township Honor Roll was in need of repair.
The Rogersville monument displays more than 160 names honoring soldiers from the western end of the county who fought in World War II.
“Gradual wear and tear from Mother Nature caused some issues to the monument, and I am grateful to Casey for bringing it to my attention,” Walters said. “We are proud of that honor roll as it pays tribute to those who have served this great country, and we want to see it remain an important part of Rogersville for generations to come.”
Walters said he discussed the issue at the West Greene American Legion Post No. 416 August meeting and asked if any volunteers could assist in the repairs. He said West Greene residents Ray Rutan and Bill Pulkownik offered to help.
“Ray recently came down to the monument with a gentleman by the name of Jim Thomas, and within a short period of time the glass in front of the names – which was slipping – was replaced, the wood trim around the monument was repainted and other general maintenance issues were addressed,” said Walters, who serves as West Greene American Legion Post No. 416 commander.
Walters commended those involved in the monument’s repairs.
“This honor roll is placed right in the heart of Rogersville and is a fitting tribute to those who proudly served the country,” he said. “One of Post 416’s missions is community help, and I thank those who offered to help restore the honor roll.
“We need to remember our veterans … the monument is a good addition to this community and should be taken care of. Post 416 was glad to be involved in helping restore that history.”
The honor roll was officially dedicated in October 1946.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.