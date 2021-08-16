United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania will host their second regional Week of Caring from September 10-18.
Throughout Fayette, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Butler and Armstrong counties volunteers will participate in more than 100 projects to help neighbors meet basic needs and assist nonprofit agencies across the community. United Way hopes to recruit 1,000 volunteers to dedicate their time for this week-long event.
Each activity will provide partner agencies with extra helping hands to support the most vulnerable individuals in the community. Volunteers will complete a variety of in-person and virtual projects including painting, landscaping, mentoring and working with seniors.
Fayette projects include painting or removing carpeting for the Coker Council for the Arts in Connellsville and delivering Meals on Wheels with Fayette County Community Action Agency.
“Mobilizing caring volunteers is a crucial way to provide support to our agency partners and allow them to focus on their daily operations. The projects completed during Week of Caring will create an impact that lasts long after the event has ended,” said Bobbi Watt Geer, President and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “We’re so appreciative of the volunteers raising their hands to make a difference and helping the most vulnerable neighbors across our region.”
Anyone interested in volunteering for United Way’s Week of Caring should register online at give.unitedwayswpa.org.
For questions about volunteering, please contact Wendy Koch, Director of Volunteer Engagement at Wendy.Koch@unitedwayswpa.org.
