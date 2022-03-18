State Reps. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, and Eric Davanzo, R-Smithton, are hosting two Federal Government Day events to help residents with federal government issues.
The events will be held on Tuesday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warner’s Lemont Furnace district office, 1040 Eberly Way, Suite 250, Lemont Furnace, and Wednesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottdale Library, 106 Spring St., Scottdale.
Davanzo or his staff will be on hand for the library event.
A representative from Congressman Guy Reschenthaler’s office will be available to answer any federal questions related to issues such as Social Security, veterans’ benefits and Medicare.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling 724-437-1105.
