Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, is inviting current concealed carry permit holders and those considering obtaining a permit to attend an upcoming Concealed Carry Seminar.
The free event will be held on Thursday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Connellsville Township Firehall, 905 Fireman St., Connellsville. It will feature a presentation by Kim Stolfer, president and founder of Firearms Owners Against Crime.
“This is an informative seminar for the most seasoned gun owner, someone just thinking about obtaining a concealed carry permit or anyone in between,” Warner said. “I hope people will take advantage of this opportunity and join us.”
Pre-registration is required, and space is limited due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
To register, visit www.RepWarner.com or call 724-437-1105.
