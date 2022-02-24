For the first time since 2016, the Washington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will let down its collective hair and embrace a rock and roll theme.
“WSO Rocks” will feature vocal and instrumental performances highlighting great rock music. The two weekend concerts will also mark WSO’s full-orchestra debut at the Olin Fine Arts Center on the Washington & Jefferson College campus. The concerts are scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. This is the first time the WSO has offered two performances of a non-holiday concert.
The concert will include a newly-arranged medley of songs by Chicago sung by guest artist and onetime “American Idol” contestant Adam Brock. Music by the Beatles, the Doors, David Bowie and Queen will also be featured, along with a rendition of Franz Liszt’s “First Mephisto Waltz.”
Other guests will be the Washington Festival Chorale, the California University of Pennsylvania Choir and the St. James Parish Choir. During the concerts, students from Washington County high schools will be performing alongside orchestra mentors in the WSO’s Side by Side program. High schools represented include Canon-McMillan, Fort Cherry, McGuffey and Ringgold.
A digital presentation in the lobby of the Olin Fine Arts Center will look at how rock music has impacted the people and places of Washington County.
Tickets and information are available at washsym.org, or by calling 888-71-TICKETS, or at Citizens Library, the Peters Township Public Library, and the WSO office on East Wheeling Street in Washington. The WSO office is open by appointment only. Call 724-223-9796 for an appointment. Tickets are also available at the door. Children aged 12 and under are admitted free.
