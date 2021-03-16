Waynesburg Central Elementary School in Greene County received a grant from the Community Foundation of Greene County to help provide individual resources to students in the primary grades.
The foundation awarded $2,000 to be used for the “Education Stations Using Lamination” project. Through this grant funding, the school was able to purchase a new laminator and lamination.
These resources are being used to provide laminated materials that can be easily wiped clean and that can be reused by individual students. Doing so limits the sharing of resources and the spreading of germs. Laminating the materials also makes the resources more durable, so there is less waste to recreate the resources.
