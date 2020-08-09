The farmers market that has been offered on Tuesdays at the Waynesburg Lions Club Park in conjunction with the club’s summer concert series will continue to present vendors and live performances after the series ends on Aug. 11, said Greene County Recreation Director Bret Moore.
In June, commissioners approved an agreement with the Lions Club to present the weekly market at the park in addition to the current market on South Washington Street in downtown Waynesburg, which will continue to be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through mid-October. The downtown market is presented by Waynesburg Prosperous and Beautiful.
The added market at the park, presented by the county’s recreation department, has been held every Tuesday in conjunction with the Lions Club’s “Sounds of Summer” free musical concert series.
The series was supposed to conclude on July 28, but rainouts on two dates caused the series to extend until Aug. 11, Moore said.
From Aug. 18 through Oct. 20, the Lions Club Park market will not only continue to be held at the park, but Moore said the recreation department will continue to provide free live entertainment at the park’s amphitheater. The market is each Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Performances will begin at 6 p.m.
“Everything will be the same as it’s been since the start of the summer concert series, except that the recreation department will be providing live entertainment starting Aug. 18,” Moore said. “We have some performers already booked and we do have a couple of dates open, so if anyone would like to perform please call the recreation office at 724-852-5323.”
He said a schedule of performers is forthcoming, noting the Lions Club market has been a big success.
“We’ve had some outstanding turnouts for the market,” he said. “Last week, there were 20 vendors selling a wide array of items, from baked goods and salsa to crafts of all kinds. Local businesses such as Lippencott Alpacas, Heritage Craft Butchers, Thistlethwaite Vineyards, Kiln to Table and others have set up there. It’s been very well-attended by vendors and customers alike.”
Moore added that the market and performances will continue to adhere to social distancing and safety guidelines set forth by the state Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vendors wishing to find out more information about the farmers market at the park may call the recreation office at 724-852-5323.
Meanwhile, the downtown market also continues to do well, said Jeanine Henry of Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful.
The downtown market, which traditionally ends mid-October, has been positively received at its current location on South Washington Street, and has been “busier than ever” despite COVID-19 restrictions, Henry said.
“I believe each Farmers Market fills it own niche and targets a specific clientele,” Henry added. “The Waynesburg Farmers Market has been serving customers in the downtown business community for nearly 20 years while encouraging visitors to shop our small businesses, restaurants and local retailers.”
