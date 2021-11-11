A Waynesburg man is being recognized by two different agencies honoring his volunteer work, tireless dedication and service to Greene County residents.
George “Bly” Blystone recently received separate honors by Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency and the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, both within just weeks apart from one another.
On Oct. 5, the tourist promotion agency held its Hospitality Awards event at Waynesburg Lions Club Park. Tourism Director JoAnne Marshall said the awards were introduced this year by the agency to recognize its partners and its employees and volunteers for their dedication, service and community involvement.
This year, nominations were accepted for four categories: Event of the Year, Partner of the Year, Employee of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. Each category was judged by 13 individuals and tourism partners were also able to vote for the top event and partner.
Blystone was selected as this year’s Volunteer of the Year, and Marshall said it is a well-deserving honor for the lifelong county native. Nominees are judged by a committee on outstanding service to their place of volunteering, community and visitors.
“Bly is a great asset to the maintenance and education of the W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop,” Marshall said. “He is quick to engage visitors in the mechanics of the machine shop and proudly shows off the historic landmark to anyone that shows interest. The countless hours Bly has spent throughout the years in maintaining a Greene County treasure is greatly appreciated.”
Blystone has served as the foundry’s caretaker for roughly 30 years, starting in the early 1990s when he was asked by then-caretaker George Kelley to maintain the historic landmark. Since then, he has assisted in the numerous efforts made by Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation of Homestead, which owns the foundry, to preserve and restore the landmark.
Blystone, who celebrated his 75th birthday on the same day he accepted the Hospitality Volunteer of the Year award, said it was a huge honor.
“After I won, I was so excited,” he said. “Until you receive an award like this, you don’t realize how special it feels to be recognized. It truly is a great honor.”
On Oct. 28, he accepted Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Distinguished Service Award during the 33rd annual Membership Banquet at Valley View Farm in Waynesburg.
The Distinguished Service Awards are bestowed based on lasting contributions to community welfare, participation in civic organizations, evidence of leadership ability, success in vocation, personal and/or business progress and cooperation with other individuals and organizations.
Melody Longstreth, chamber executive director, said her organization was proud to honor Blystone with the award.
“Bly truly is the definition of the word service,” Longstreth said. “His life has revolved around helping to preserve the history and story of Greene County for many years.
“Bly’s humble personality, warm and open friendliness, desire to preserve our local history and help others through one of life’s biggest challenges is why it is (the Cchamber’s) honor to present him with the award.”
Blystone was honored with the award for several different reasons, including his volunteer work with Greenbriar Treatment Center, the county’s drug task force, Alcoholics Anonymous and Steps Inside, a nonprofit drug and alcohol drop-in center in Waynesburg; service as a committee member for the 50s Fest and Car Cruise event; his service at the foundry; and his 50 years of volunteering at Greene County Historical Society.
During the Chamber ceremony, he also received recognition and special citations from U.S. Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, state Rep. Pam Snyder, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta and the Greene County commissioners.
Blystone said the Chamber’s honor and the accolades from state and local dignitaries were unexpected.
“That was another huge surprise, and it was an honor to be recognized by the chamber and those officials,” he said. “I’m not someone who likes a lot of attention, and I don’t do what I do for attention or glory. I’m just proud to help others and I’m very committed to preserving our local history for future generations.”
Still, Blystone said he is grateful, and very humbled, by the recent recognition.
“I don’t want to make it all about me,” he said. “There are many people who have done a lot of volunteer work and are just as deserving. But I am proud of the things I have accomplished, because I have a great deal of passion for recovery and also for local history. And it really is an honor to be recognized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.