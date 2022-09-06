Waynesburg University will offer informational sessions for prospective students on Saturday, Sept. 10, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 1:03 AM
These sessions will serve as additional opportunities to visit campus for those unable to attend the University’s Fall Open House events scheduled on Saturdays, Oct. 1 and Nov. 5.
During the sessions, prospective students will sit in on a presentation by the offices of Admissions and Financial Aid to review the admissions process and information on financial aid. They will also receive a tour of campus with a Student Ambassador followed by lunch in the Benedum Dining Hall.
Students can register online at waynesburg.edu/groupvisit, or by contacting Robert Barnhart at rdbarnha@waynesburg.edu or 800-225-7393.
