Waynesburg University will hold a virtual open house Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
This fall, the virtual group visits will offer prospective students the chance to meet with admissions personnel, talk with financial aid staff, chat with current Waynesburg University students, meet faculty and staff, and talk to coaches virtually from their own homes.
“Students should attend our Virtual Open Houses because they get the chance to safely check out their options here at Waynesburg University. Some states still have travel restrictions, some families don’t feel comfortable traveling and such, so this is a safe option for students,” said Emily Smelley, admissions counselor.
Prospective students can register for the virtual group visit at waynesburg.edu/groupvisit.
For those who are unable to attend, Smelley said there will be more opportunities in the future.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 1-800-225-7393 or admissions@waynesburg.edu.
Founded in 1849 by the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Waynesburg University is located on a traditional campus in the hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, with an additional site for graduate and professional studies in Southpointe. The University is one of only 22 Bonner Scholar schools in the country, offering local, regional and international opportunities to touch the lives of others through service.
