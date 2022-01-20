Organizers of the Westmoreland Airshow have announced that this year’s show will return to its pre-pandemic roots, jettisoning the “drive-in” dynamic of the 2021 show.
“We’re back,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. “We’re having a full-blown airshow.”
Slated for June 11 and 12 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, the show will feature the F-16 Viper Demo Team, based at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
The team will work with pilot Jim Beasley Jr. in a P-51 Mustang to perform a “Heritage Flight” to showcase the World War II-era warbird and the modern jet fighter’s capabilities.
Also scheduled to appear are the Jersey Jerks, formation aviators from New Jersey and Precision Exotics, a land-based performer offering rides town the runway.
Monzo said the show will also feature aircraft displays, vendors and a children’s area.
“There’s much more to come,” he said.
Tickets will go on sale later this year.
