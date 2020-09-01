The following local students were named to the president’s or dean’s lists for the summer 2020 semester at Westmoreland County Community College. President’s list students attain a 4.0 QPA, while dean’s list students attain a minimum 3.5 QPA.
President’s List
Acme: Dana Brown, Tracy Pirl
Belle Vernon: Joyce Lin
Champion: Morgan Pritts
Connellsville: Lindsay Umbel
Fairchance: Bruce Ellsworth
Fayette City: Justin Hultz
Mount Pleasant: Megan Cheek, Owen Shotts, Mattie Sloneker
Rostraver Township: Kaitlynn Melvin, Fox Paul
Scottdale: Amanda Caudill
Star Junction: Joshua Glover
Uniontown: Yanmin Zhang
Dean’s List
Allison: Rebecca Price
Belle Vernon: Katelyn Benicky, Jessica Holliday, Jenelle Popelas, Holly Scapes, Dylan Tetil
Dunbar: Chelsey Hall
Fairchance: Jarrett Kelley, Kayla Wilson
Mount Pleasant: Erin Anderson, Casey Kalp, April McCloy, Marissa Pritts, Joshua Tamblyn
Perryopolis: Alexandra Muccioli
Rostraver Township: Megan Christner, Kirsten Dudeck
Scottdale: Rebecca Miller, Emily Ritenour
Uniontown: Amanda Alborg, Paulina Cuevas Garcia, Luz Zamora
White: Tara Saxon
