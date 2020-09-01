The following local students were named to the president’s or dean’s lists for the summer 2020 semester at Westmoreland County Community College. President’s list students attain a 4.0 QPA, while dean’s list students attain a minimum 3.5 QPA.

President’s List

Acme: Dana Brown, Tracy Pirl

Belle Vernon: Joyce Lin

Champion: Morgan Pritts

Connellsville: Lindsay Umbel

Fairchance: Bruce Ellsworth

Fayette City: Justin Hultz

Mount Pleasant: Megan Cheek, Owen Shotts, Mattie Sloneker

Rostraver Township: Kaitlynn Melvin, Fox Paul

Scottdale: Amanda Caudill

Star Junction: Joshua Glover

Uniontown: Yanmin Zhang

Dean’s List

Allison: Rebecca Price

Belle Vernon: Katelyn Benicky, Jessica Holliday, Jenelle Popelas, Holly Scapes, Dylan Tetil

Dunbar: Chelsey Hall

Fairchance: Jarrett Kelley, Kayla Wilson

Mount Pleasant: Erin Anderson, Casey Kalp, April McCloy, Marissa Pritts, Joshua Tamblyn

Perryopolis: Alexandra Muccioli

Rostraver Township: Megan Christner, Kirsten Dudeck

Scottdale: Rebecca Miller, Emily Ritenour

Uniontown: Amanda Alborg, Paulina Cuevas Garcia, Luz Zamora

White: Tara Saxon

