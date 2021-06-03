Westmoreland Cultural Trust will welcome back music enthusiasts to the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center lawn when TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) Concert Series returns for its 17th year.
The free live music program begins Thursday, June 10 and continues every Thursday evening through Aug. 19. Each week, guests will enjoy food trucks and beverages beginning at 5 p.m., followed by live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. The Greensburg Garden & Civic Center is located at 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
“With support from our corporate partners, we are able to welcome the community back to Greensburg Garden & Civic Center to experience an incredible showcase of local talent,” stated Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “We’ve worked hard this year to create a diverse and well-rounded lineup of musicians to include returning favorites and new acts to be discovered.”
The 11-week series kicks off with the acoustic pop duo of Caryn Dixon and JAOH of the band My Hero Zero.
“We are very excited to have this opportunity to perform for all of our fans in Greensburg. It’s been a tough year for many people in the entertainment industry and we feel fortunate to be able to share our music, once again, with everyone who supports us,” commented Greensburg native Caryn Dixon.
Other scheduled performances include:
June 17: Josh Jams & Spencer Allan Patrick (one-man band showcase)
June 24: Byron Nash (soul/rock)
July 1: The String Theory (acoustic alternative)
July 8: Gary Pratt & Kate Szaller (country)
July 15: Maria Yezovich w/Jon Zelhart & Aubrey Burchell w/Noah Myers (soulful singers)
July 22: Hamilton Ave. (classic rock)
July 29: The Bricks (classic acoustic rock/folk)
Aug. 5: Derek Woods Band (Americana/rock)
Aug. 12: East Coast Turnaround (rock/blues/country/soul)
Aug. 19: Barbara Blue w/Mark Feiger & Friends (blues/soul)
New this year, the Trust has added two regional and family-owned and-operated craft beer and wine makers to select dates. Sobel’s Obscure Brewery of Jeannette and Bella Terra Vineyards of Hunker will be on hand June 24, July 8, and July 15 serving some of their popular brews and vino.
Guests are encouraged to register online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org beginning the Monday prior to each week’s show and should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.
The 2021 TGIS season is made possible with the support of community sponsors: S&T Bank, Elegant Catering, Excela Health, FirstEnergy Foundation, J.Corks / The Headkeeper, McDowell Associates Insurance, PNC, Smail Auto Group, Tribune-Review, Artisan Plastic Surgery, Avolio Law Group, Blue Sky Sign Co., Bulava & Associates Insurance, CAPTRUST, DCPK, Integrity Retirement Solutions, Mobile Concepts Specialty Vehicles, Overly Door Company, Sendell Motors, Somerset Trust Company, and The Wilson Group.
